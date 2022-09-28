Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Week 4 of the 2022 season features an exciting matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Bills outside linebacker Von Miller talked about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation.

Miller believes Jackson should eventually become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

"Lamar is as dynamic as it gets," Miller said. "Early on in his career, they tried to say he was just a runner. He has been done nothing but prove that he's the total package. He can run the ball, he can throw the ball. He can do whatever it takes to win games and put his teammates in great situations to win. And that's why he should be the highest-paid player in the NFL, and that's why he should have the biggest contract out of all the quarterbacks."

Miller continued: "Even though we got a competition and even though I want to win, I also have respect for the game and I know what's right. And it's only right for the guys to get it done over there."

Jackson is off to a hot start this season, completing 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 749 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 243 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Ravens will need a strong performance from Jackson on Sunday if they want to keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills.