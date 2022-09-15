Von Miller Reveals His Problem With Block On Micah Parsons

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller stood up for his fellow pass rusher Micah Parsons on Twitter last Sunday.

Miller took exception to a blitz pickup by Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, who de-cleated Parsons while he was engaged with another defender.

Miller argued that that type of block should be legislated out of the NFL. He further explained his case on "The Pat McAfee Show" today, saying that his personal experience with such a hit is why he feels so passionately about it.

"The block on Micah Parsons really hits home for me because I tore my ACL on a play like that," Miller said.

Parsons and Fournette had their own Twitter back-and-forth about the play. Obviously, Parsons didn't approve of it, while Fournette wasn't trying to hear any of his protesting.

For now, the block remains fair game on Sundays.