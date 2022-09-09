Watch: Bills Score 1st Touchdown Of 2022 NFL Season

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Gabriel Davis #13 and Josh Allen #17 celebrate a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the game at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It didn't take the Buffalo Bills long to get on the board in tonight's regular season opener.

Buffalo took the opening kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams and marched right downfield.

On 3rd-and-1 at the Rams 26, Bills quarterback Josh Allen play-faked, rolled right and dumped a pass to a wide open Gabe Davis, who took it in the rest of the way for a touchdown.

Davis, who posted 13 regular season touchdowns in his first two years with the Bills, is a popular breakout candidate in Year 3.

So far, so good. It's early, but it looks like the Buffalo offense is going to be a force to be reckoned with again in 2022.

You can catch Bills-Rams on NBC.