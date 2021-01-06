After being limited in practice on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not participate in his team’s workout on Wednesday.

Diggs is dealing with an oblique injury of some sorts, which isn’t what Bills fans want to hear ahead of Saturday’s Wild Card matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. However, there is at least some reason to hope his absence today was precautionary.

After practice, Diggs spoke with the media and said he’s good to go.

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs on his injury: "I'm fine" — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 6, 2021

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott didn’t have much to say about Diggs earlier today, saying his injury was “just something that came up.”

Sean McDermott says it's "just something that came up" regarding oblique injury that had Stefon Diggs limited yesterday. Doesn't know exactly when injury occurred. #Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 6, 2021

In addition to Diggs, Buffalo wide receivers Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie also made the injury report on Wednesday. Beasley missed practice with an ailing knee while an ankle issue kept McKenzie limited.

During the regular season, Diggs caught 127 passes for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns as the Bills went 13-3, winning the AFC East and securing the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Buffalo will host the Colts at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday on CBS.