Week 11 NFL Game Could Get Six Feet Of Snow

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The weather will certainly play a factor in this Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

Forecasts in Buffalo are currently calling for three-to-six feet of snow by Sunday. There's even a possibility for "thundersnow."

According to Colin McCarthy, this could end up being "one of the most extreme snowstorms in U.S. history."

Since the weather conditions are going to be so brutal, the NFL will monitor the storm just in case it needs to relocate the game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out that a game hasn't been moved out of Buffalo since 2014. The Bills were supposed to take on the Jets that season. The game was moved to Detroit.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy has already said, "We continue to monitor the weather and have been in contact with both clubs."

The league should have an update on the location of this game fairly soon.

Kickoff is currently set for 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.