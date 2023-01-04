What The NFL Could Do With Bills-Bengals Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals speak during the suspension of their game following the injury of Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL still has yet to make a decision on the status of the Bills-Bengals game.

Monday night's game between the two AFC contenders was suspended due to the horrifying situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

On NFL Network today, Ian Rapoport ran through a couple of the scenarios the league is considering regarding Bills-Bengals.

"What they could do is basically nothing, which is declare the game a no-contest or declare it a tie. There is Commissioner's discretion there," Rapoport said. "Then the standings would be as they are...based on winning percentage, that would determine who gets the byes, who wins divisions, all of the other factors.

They could also slide the playoffs back a week and create a Week 19. This was something that was discussed during the COVID situation a couple of years ago if they had to. Have a standalone, one-game weekend. Play Bills-Bengals Week 19, move the playoffs back a week, eliminate the bye week between the Super Bowl and the title games and move on from there. Those are basically the options going forward."

Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) hold the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. The Bills (12-3) are in second place, but do hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City if the two teams finish tied in the standings.

The Bengals (11-4) would be the AFC's third seed as of today.