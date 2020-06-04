Woman Explains Why She Leaked Jake Fromm’s Text Message

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback and former Georgia star Jake Fromm drew backlash today after text messages in which he used the term “elite white people” surfaced.

The texts, which were from March 2019, were leaked by Twitter user @ashleymp20, a reported longtime friend of Fromm’s. In the conversation about guns, Fromm said they need to make them “extremely expensive so only elite white people” can get them.

Fromm released a statement earlier today saying he was “extremely sorry” and said there is “no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.” Now, we have additional information regarding why the texts were released today.

The woman who leaked the messages spoke with the Macon Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, saying that the current climate in America served as the inspiration for her unveiling of the texts.

“I’m seeing and feeling the black lives matter movement,” said the woman releasing the messages, who requested “as much anonymity as possible. I know that part of my job is to hold racists accountable, despite who they are.” “He has been completely silent despite his career being built off of black people,” she said in an exchange of messages with The Telegraph. “It’s about what he does behind closed doors in this situation.”

While Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who is black, said Fromm’s apology to the team was “sincere,” others are not as forgiving. Jets star Jamal Adams came after Fromm on Twitter.

“You and Drew [Brees] aren’t really sorry,” Adams wrote, referring to Brees’ comments on NFL protests yesterday. “Save the bulls*** a** apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones!”

Adams isn’t alone either. Fromm’s former teammates Divaad Wilson and Terry Godwin checked him on Twitter, as did current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Naw my boy, You should've just kept your thoughts to yourself 💯 https://t.co/Ub1LARN1Zo — Divaad "Newt" Wilson #LLP #LLJ (@NikemanNewt) June 4, 2020

This is showing everybody’s TRUE side. Even from a guy like Drew Brees and Georgia very own Jake Fromm 🤦🏾‍♂️. I’ve lost all respect for both of these people #blm✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — Cinco🎒 (@TerryGodwin_4) June 4, 2020

Are you really sorry? Or are you sorry you got caught? https://t.co/eB2fPIS9R6 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 4, 2020

After a strong career as a three-year starter at Georgia, Fromm was drafted in the fifth round this year by the Bills.

His NFL career is off to a rocky start, and it’s only June.