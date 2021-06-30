Last season was anything but normal for NFL rookies, yet Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss managed to take everything in stride.

Moss, who was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, finished his rookie campaign with 481 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. An ankle injury on Wild Card weekend prevented him from competing in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship, but he’s highly motivated to return to form and play a major role for the Bills this year.

Not only is Moss hoping to make a huge impact on the field for Buffalo this fall, he’s trying his best to help out the community in any way possible. He’s been carving out time in his busy schedule to assist those in need, especially the youth.

Even though his NFL career has just begun, Moss hasn’t wasted any time exploring other passions. The Utah product already has his own podcast, “The Moss Mode Show,” and wants to eventually make the transition from player to broadcaster. But first, he wants to be the best version of himself he can possibly be on the gridiron.

We sat down with Zack Moss this week to discuss the impact he’s making on and off the field, what life after football might look like, the Bills’ championship aspirations and more.

The Spun: Let’s revisit your rookie season in Buffalo. Looking back at what you accomplished, how would you grade your first year in the NFL?

Zack Moss: The first year was pretty good. I wish it could’ve been a little bit different because of COVID-19 and not having fans in the stands. Overall, it was good and I learned so much on and off the field.

The Spun: What was it like getting to play in front of fans for the playoffs after not having them during the regular season?

ZM: It was really cool. I think we had like 6,000 fans for the first playoff game. They were super loud, which is kinda crazy since we only had 6,000 fans. I can only imagine what a full stadium sounds like. I’ve heard so much about Bills Mafia, so I can’t wait to see how energetic they’ll be this year.

The Spun: How is your ankle coming off surgery?

ZM: I’m feeling good, man. I’m in a really good spot right now, both physically and mentally. The ankle has been responding really well to everything and I can’t wait to get back out there and start working with the guys.

The Spun: Can you tell me about your podcast, “The Moss Mode Show,” and how that came about?

ZM: For me, starting up my own podcast was something I’ve wanted to do. I’m always talking about sports with my friends. The first time I did a podcast was at Utah and I fell in love with it. When the opportunity came for me to make my own podcast, I couldn’t pass it up. I thought I’d maybe do it later in my career, but I feel like this is the perfect time to do it and give fans another glimpse inside my life. It’s a good time to get involved and get some practice because TV broadcasting is something I hope to do after football is over. So this was a good way to get something on my résumé.

It’s official! The first part of my Q&A is now live on my YouTube Channel! We talked about football, @kobebryant, video games, faith & culture. Make sure you subscribe and tune in to the realest podcast in the game. Full episode➡️ https://t.co/CgUP5uQSxn#TheMossModeShow pic.twitter.com/7IoA7pM5fd — The Moss Mode Show (@MossModeShow1) May 28, 2021

The Spun: Obviously it’s very early in your career, but how much does broadcasting weigh on your mind?

ZM: I don’t think about it a lot, but it definitely crosses my mind from time to time. I got my degree in communications, so this is something I can see myself doing. I want to stay around sports even after I retire. It’s a part of me that I can never put down even when my playing career is over. TV broadcasting or sideline reporting is something I’d love to do.

The Spun: Is there a broadcaster or reporter you like to watch?

ZM: The main person I watch is Stephen A. Smith from ESPN. The energy he brings and the way he presents everything is great. I’ve been glued to his content from a young age.

I'm not who I was a year ago, a month ago or even a day ago…. Every day I'm trying to find a way to be better — ZMO (@PresMoss2) November 6, 2015

The Spun: You’ve only been in Buffalo for a year, but you’re already making an impact in the community. Tell us a bit about your work with the youth and why it means a lot to you?

ZM: When you’re in a position to give back, it’s not always about donating money and things like that. It’s about being there, showing up and actually caring. I don’t think it takes several years in the league to finally do that. Me and my team find ways to help the community in Buffalo as much as we can. We recently did a thing where we went to a hospital and delivered hats and shirts to fathers who were sick on Father’s Day and couldn’t be with their family. Small, little things like that go a long way. It’s a big deal for people who have to go through things like that. So I want to give a huge shoutout to my team for finding ways for me to help out those in need.

The Spun: I have to ask you about Josh Allen. What’s it like playing alongside a quarterback with his skillset?

ZM: It’s really cool. When I first got there, I knew how talented he was and how athletic he was. But he wasn’t able to put together an MVP season yet. To see him do what he was able to do shows how he took all the lessons over the past few years in stride and improved on certain aspects of his game. I think that was the biggest thing this season because he always looked great. It was awesome to play with a guy like that and I’m really excited to see what he has in store for this upcoming season.

The Spun: Does this Bills team have a special feel to it?

ZM: Definitely. Being around the guys in minicamp and OTAs, you can see how guys believe in this team and believe in each other. Even the guys who were recently added on our team already believe in the system. No games are won in OTAs or training camp, but this team knows what we can do. Now, we got to show that we can do it again and get over the hump, which is the AFC Championship Game. We want to get to the Super Bowl and we know the type of work we need to put in to get there. It’s going to be a fun year.

The Spun: Are there certain moves you’re looking to add to your game?

ZM: I think I can always get better at everything. I don’t think there’s just one thing I can get better at. I’m just trying to strengthen each part of my game and be more consistent. This league is all about being consistent and being a guy who shows up every week. I got to take everything I learned from Year 1 and build off that in Year 2.

The Spun: As a former Utah player, do you want to see an expanded field for the College Football Playoff?

ZM: I’ve always thought that it should be a top six, which looks better to me than four because it brings more fun to the game. Hopefully, they go through with the new proposal because it’d be fun to see. We were really close when I was there, but we lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. How they judge conferences is another factor to consider too, which is also why I would advocate for an expanded field.

The Spun: What should Bills fans expect from Zack Moss in Year 2?

ZM: Plain and simple: someone who is going to go out there and be a lot more consistent this year. I want to help this team win as many games as possible and get to the Super Bowl. I’m not the type of guy to put numbers and labels on things, but I expect a lot more out of myself this upcoming season.

Makes case for Zack Moss to emerge as #Bills clear lead back over Devin Singletary and see “60 to 70 percent” of playing time. Singletary better fit for change-up role. Moss between-tackles & goal-line bruiser.https://t.co/vbWpmPQKIT — Evan Silva (@evansilva) June 30, 2021

The Bills already have one of the most explosive passing attacks in the NFL. If Zack Moss takes his game to the next level, it could really make their offense unstoppable.

