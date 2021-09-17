Sean McDermott Shares Details About RB Zack Moss’ Week 1 Absence

NFL fans were quite confused when they found out Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss was inactive for Week 1. Some wondered if he ended up in the coaching staff’s doghouse.

Roughly a week later, Bills head coach Sean McDermott explained why Moss didn’t suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

McDermott said Moss was inactive in Week 1 because there were some concerns about his health leading up to that game. However, the second-year tailback has looked good in practice this week and should return to the lineup this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

It’s hard to tell what Moss’ role will look like this Sunday, especially since Matt Breida and Devin Singletary performed fairly well against the Steelers. They combined for 113 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Sean McDermott says that the health of RB Zack Moss in training camp contributed to making him inactive in Week 1. Says he’s looked good in practice this week. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 17, 2021

Moss, who was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, finished his rookie campaign with 481 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

Unfortunately, an ankle injury on Wild Card weekend prevented Moss from competing in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship last season.

If Zack Moss can give the Bills’ rushing attack a boost this weekend, the offense won’t have to rely solely on the arm of Josh Allen.

Kickoff for the Bills-Dolphins game this Sunday is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

[Alaina Getzenberg]