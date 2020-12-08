Watch: Dolphins Legend Reacts To Steelers’ First Loss

Most figured this year’s Pittsburgh Steelers team wouldn’t go undefeated. Few saw the 5-7 Washington Football Team being the one to knock them from the ranks of the unbeaten, solidifying the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the NFL’s only perfect team.

The Steelers led 14-0 late in the second half, before giving up a field goal to cut the lead before halftime. The second half was all Washington. They outscored the Steelers 20-3 after the break to win the game 23-17.

Dustin Hopkins hit a go-ahead field goal to go up 20-17 with just over two minutes to go in the game. On the very next play from scrimmage, Ben Roethlisberger was picked off by Washington’s Jon Bostic. Washington was able to kill most of the rest of the clock, finishing with another Hopkins field goal, and the Steelers couldn’t go down the field in the final 17 seconds to win the game.

Every year, when the final undefeated team in the NFL loses, the 1972 Dolphins celebrate. That team went 14-0, before beating the Cleveland Browns and Steelers in the AFC Playoffs, and Washington in Super Bowl VII. As last night’s game wound down, Larry Csonka, the teams Hall of Fame fullback, lit one up to celebrate the occasion.

“Tonight, I’m a Washington fan!” Csonka proclaimed, before taking a sip of a celebratory drink.

Every so often, we see a team make a run as impressive as this Steelers team. They are the 13th game to go 11-0 to start the season. Four of those teams, led by those 1972 Miami Dolphins, won the Super Bowl, with the 2009 New Orleans Saints being the most recent.

Typically, those Dolphins would get together to celebrate the final undefeated team’s first loss. Obviously that wasn’t possible this year, but Csonka looks to be having some fun at home anyway.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be favored to do that. The Kansas City Chiefs look like the best team in the AFC, and will be the heavy pick to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. You can’t deny Pittsburgh’s impressive season thus far though, even if last night’s upset loss tarnishes things a bit.

[Larry Csonka]