A “Storm Cloud” Is Reportedly Gathering For NFL Owner

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made a lot of claims in his lawsuit against the NFL. But while the discrimination portion of the lawsuit will probably be decided in a court of law, one NFL owner could be in serious trouble.

Flores alleged that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019. The move is believed to be part of a deliberate effort from Ross to tank the season and improve draft position.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, there is an increasing belief that the NFL’s investigation into the matter will conclude that Ross did, in fact, make that offer. Such a move would not only be unethical and against the competitive balance of the NFL, it’s downright illegal.

As a result, PFT speculates that Ross could be forced to sell the Dolphins. The speculation is that Ross will dismiss the accusation as a joke, but PFT says a source believes that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will not accept that excuse.

“I doubt Roger [Goodell] will have any sympathy for that defense,” PFT’s source said.

There's a belief that the NFL will eventually conclude that Stephen Ross did indeed offer Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019. If that happens, Ross could be forced to sell the Dolphins. https://t.co/lIlG6dSvhy — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 14, 2022

Even NFL.com – an entity owned by the league – is starting to push the narrative that Stephen Ross’ NFL ownership could be in jeopardy. PFT dubbed it a “storm cloud.”

Ross would, of course, get a golden parachute to the tune of several billion dollars. He bought the team for $1.1 billion between 2008 and 2009. Ross could easily double, triple or even quadruple what he paid if he sells.

As for the allegations themselves, it’s hard to say that we couldn’t have seen something like this coming if it’s true. The NFL rewards terrible play by awarding superior draft position, and that can change the direction of franchises forever.

A change to how the NFL awards draft position could be the end result of the fallout.