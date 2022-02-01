Look: Alleged Texts From Bill Belichick Used In Brian Flores Lawsuit

On Tuesday afternoon, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL for its racial hiring practices.

The lawsuit features an interesting conversation between Bill Belichick and Brian Flores. Prior to Flores’ interview with the New York Giants, he was told by Belichick that he’s “their guy.”

Flores seemed unaware of this. He then asked Belichick if he was referring to Brian Daboll. Belichick then allegedly replied, “Sorry – I f—ed this up. I doubled checked and misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that.”

The problem with this exchange is that it sounds as if the Giants decided who their next coach will be before their interview with Flores.

“The Giants would likely have gotten away with this most insidious form of discrimination if New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick had not mistakenly disclosed it to Mr. Flores in the below text messages,” the lawsuit states.

Here are the alleged texts from Belichick:

Last week, Mr. Flores was reportedly a front-runner for the @Giants head coach position. He thought he had a real shot at it—until he received these texts from @Patriots head coach Bill Belichick just days before his interview, the lawsuit states. pic.twitter.com/2RWTpVeghi — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) February 1, 2022

This is obviously a concerning story.

Flores has a proven track record in the NFL. He shouldn’t have to deal with interviews if he’s not going to be given a fair chance to win the job.

It’ll be interesting to see how the NFL responds to this lawsuit.