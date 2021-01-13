Anonymous Dolphins Players Have Blunt Critique Of QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa didn’t look too impressive in his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, but it might be a little premature to say he can’t be the franchise’s starting quarterback for years to come. And yet, it appears that patience is running thin behind the scenes.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, at least three anonymous Dolphins players expressed doubt about Tagovailoa’s talent and ability to develop into a star quarterback.

The anonymous players who spoke to the media all said Tagovailoa is a “great teammate,” but that doesn’t mean his struggles on the field will be ignored.

Salguero noted that players on the Dolphins were unimpressed by Tagovailoa’s performance during training camp. There were some players in the locker room unsure if the Alabama product would be ready to play at all in 2020.

NEW… While Dolphins brass promise to evaluate team, some players have already evaluated Tagovailoahttps://t.co/qJdYx8VA3l — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 13, 2021

Considering how the Dolphins managed their quarterback situation this season, it’s safe to say Brian Flores wasn’t extremely confident in the former No. 5 overall pick. Why else would he bench Tagovailoa in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Tagovailoa finished his rookie season with 1,814 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, and five interceptions. These aren’t abysmal numbers for a first-year quarterback, but clearly he’s not as developed as Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert.

Since the Dolphins own the third pick in the upcoming draft – they can thank Bill O’Brien for that – the front office has to explore every option available. If that means pursuing Justin Fields or Zach Wilson, then so be it.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason for Miami, as it tries to sort out its issues at the most important position in football.