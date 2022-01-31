Anonymous NFL Execs See 1 Best Fit For Dolphins Job

The Miami Dolphins were one of the most surprising teams to fire their head coach at the end of the 2021 NFL season. They’ve conducted a ton of interviews since axing Brian Flores, but some executives believe there’s an ideal candidate out there.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, several anonymous NFL executives have said that San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is the best fit. One executive believes that McDaniel will get the job.

Schultz reported that the Dolphins are “enamored” with McDaniel’s running game acumen. The team believes that he would be capable of turning wide receiver Jaylen Waddle into a star.

Mike McDaniel has been working with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for the better part of 15 years. They’ve been together all but two years since 2006.

Several NFL executives have told me Mike McDaniel is the best fit for the #Dolphins’ HC job, w/one saying he thought McDaniel would get the job. Miami, I’m told, is enamored w/McDaniel’s innovative running game and how he’d maximize rising star Jaylen Waddle. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 31, 2022

Mike McDaniel joined the 49ers as Shanahan’s run game coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the full offensive coordinator this past year, and promptly gave the 49ers their best offense since the Harbaugh days.

At 38 years of age, McDaniel would rank among the youngest head coaches in the league as well. That’s become a popular trend lately, and one the Dolphins might want to embrace.

Then again, the Dolphins might be looking for the biggest name they can possibly get – and someone who they can simply plug-and-play into a team that’s nearly made the playoffs in back-to-back years.

Is Mike McDaniel a good fit for the Miami Dolphins?