Another Dolphins Wide Receiver Has Opted Out Of 2020 Season

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins learned that veteran wideout Allen Hurns will take the voluntary opt-out for the 2020 season. Well, it turns out he’s not the only wide receiver on the team sitting out this fall.

Hurns revealed that he’s opting out in order to protect his family since he has a baby boy on the way. Most players opting out this year have done so in order to keep their family members safe from COVID-19.

Moments ago, Albert Wilson announced that he too will be opting out from the upcoming season. His official statement was shared on his Twitter account.

“I’ve decided to opt out this 2020 season,” Wilson said. “It was a very a tough choice but since the day I started playing the game it’s always been Faith Family Football. Because of this crazy time I choose to put my family in the best situation I see fit. I will stand by my teammates and brothers to support them 100 percent throughout this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again.”

Last season, Wilson had 43 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson only had one year remaining on his deal with the Dolphins. It’s possible a reunion will be in store for both parties in 2021.

Fortunately for Miami, the receiving corps still has a few viable options left. DeVante Parker and Preston Williams should form an electric duo at wide receiver. The former had a career-year in 2019, finishing the season with 1,202 receiving yards.

It’s unclear if the team will start Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Either way, whoever wins the job will not have a full array of weapons this season.

[Albert Wilson]