Bears, Dolphins Officially Agree To NFL Tight End Trade

The Seattle Seahawks’ blockbuster move for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams wasn’t the only NFL trade of the weekend. The Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears have also agreed to a trade.

Chicago has a surplus of tight ends on its roster. Earlier this week, the Bears released veteran NFL tight end Ben Braunecker.

Now, the NFC North franchise has agreed to a trade with the Dolphins, sending out one of their tight ends for a draft pick.

“We have acquired TE Adam Shaheen from Chicago in exchange for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick,” the Dolphins announced on Twitter.

Shaheen, 25, played for the Bears from 2017-19. He was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ashland. Shaheen caught 26 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns in Chicago.

The Bears are still pretty deep at the tight end position.

Chicago still has free-agent acquisitions Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris; rookie second-round draft pick Cole Kmet; returnees J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Eric Saubert; and undrafted rookie Darion Clark.

The Bears, like the rest of the National Football League, are scheduled to begin training camp later this month.

Chicago is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Detroit.