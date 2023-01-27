Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 2: Head Coach Bill Parcells of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason NFL game at Texas Stadium on September 2, 2004 in Dallas, Texas. The Cowboys won 24-20. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation.

Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay healthy.

Tagovailoa appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins. Unfortunately, he missed time this season because he suffered multiple concussions.

With that said, Parcells isn't so sure the Dolphins can rely on Tagovailoa for the long haul.

"The Dolphins had a good year," Parcells said. "I’m not certain they have stability at quarterback. They seem to think they do. Tua looks good from time to time, but he was hurt in college, and… in the pros. I’m not sure they can rely on him."

The Dolphins had to use backup quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson on multiple occasions this season. That's not a recipe for success.

While there's no denying Tagovailoa has the skillset to be "the guy" for the Dolphins, availability is the most important availability. And right now, there are concerns about the southpaw's health.