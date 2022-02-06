Breaking: Dolphins Reportedly Finalizing Coaching Hire

The Miami Dolphins are closing in on hiring their next head coach, according to the latest reports.

Miami is targeting San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach, per ESPN and NFL Network. McDaniel was one of two reported finalists for the position, along with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Sources: Miami is working on a deal with 49ers’ OC Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2022

The #Dolphins are working on a deal for #49ers OC Mike McDaniel to be their coach, per me and @TomPelissero — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2022

With the exception of a two-year stint in the United Football League, the 38-year-old McDaniel has been coaching in the NFL since 2005, when he began his career as an intern with the Denver Broncos.

In 2017, he was hired to be the 49ers’ run game coordinator under Kyle Shanahan after a two-year stint as an offensive assistant under Shanahan with the Falcons.

McDaniel was promoted to offensive coordinator this season and helped lead San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game.

The offensive-minded Yale alum is replacing Brian Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins last month after three seasons. Flores posted a 24-25 overall record in Miami but went 19-14 the last two years.