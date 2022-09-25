Breaking: NFL Investigating The Tua Tagovailoa Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was shaken up during today's 21-19 win over the Bills, looking noticeably wobbly after a hit from Buffalo's Matt Milano.

Many were shocked to see Tagovailoa check back in after appearing woozy, but the Dolphins claimed he actually reaggravated a back injury on the play, which is why he was unsteady on his feet. He went to the locker room and reportedly passed concussion testing.

The NFL Players' Association wants to make sure that explanation holds up. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the union has opened up an investigation into whether or not Miami followed protocol.

The inquiry is a tool included in the most recent collective bargaining agreement meant to enhance player safety.

"Under the 2020 CBA, the NFLPA, NFL Management Council or any player has the right (independently or collectively) to bring forward a complaint about an alleged failure to follow concussion protocol, to be investigated and resolved by the union and management council," Pelissero wrote.

Tagovailoa finished the game with 186 passing yards and a touchdown. Through three games, he has thrown for 925 yards and eight touchdowns.

More importantly, the Dolphins are 3-0.