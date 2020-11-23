Breaking: Tua Tagovailoa Out At Quarterback For The Dolphins

After three straight wins with increasingly impressive performances, Tua Time in Miami is being put on hold.

Early in the fourth quarter of today’s game against the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores pulled Tua Tagovailoa from the game. Ryan Fitzpatrick, the starter from earlier this year, has replaced him.

Prior to his benching, Tua was getting smothered by the Denver Broncos defense. He was sacked six times and hit several more, passing for only 83 yards through the first three quarters.

The Dolphins are riding a five-game winning streak, but that run is in jeopardy in Denver. They trail 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

In his first three NFL starts, Tua completed 62.7-percent of his passes for five touchdowns and no interceptions. During that span he was only sacked four times.

But things have fallen apart for Tua today and it appears that Flores is erring on the side of keeping him free of injury. Keeping Tua healthy in his rookie season is arguably just as important for the team as winning games.

And Ryan Fitzpatrick has proven more than capable of filling in the past.

Whether Flores decides to give Tua the start next week against the rival New York Jets remains to be seen.

The game is being played on CBS.