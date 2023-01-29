Breaking: Vic Fangio Lands Major NFL Assistant Coaching Job

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos yells at his players to get off the field following a win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has been hired for a new NFL job.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins are hiring Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator. In doing so, they will reportedly make him the highest-paid coordinator in the league.

"It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option," Pelissero explained. "Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for Mike McDaniel."

Fangio, 64, also reportedly interviewed for the defensive coordinator role with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in training camp last summer and there was a report back in October saying Fangio was serving as a defensive consultant for the team.

From 2019-21, Fangio was the head coach of the Broncos. He went 19-30 before being fired.

Fangio also has stints the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears (2015-18), San Francisco 49ers (2011-14), Houston Texans (2002-05), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001) and Carolina Panthers (1995-98).