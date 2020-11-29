The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brian Flores Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Brian Flores speaking to the media after being named the Miami Dolphins head coach.DAVIE, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Brian Flores speaks during a press conference as he is introduced as the new Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on February 4, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins had no difficulty putting away the winless New York Jets today with Ryan Fitzpatrick taking over for an injured Tua Tagovailoa. But was Fitzpatrick’s performance good enough for head coach Brian Flores to consider giving him the starting job?

Speaking to the media after the 20-3 win over the Jets, Flores made it clear that Tua Tagovailoa is still the starter. He said that if Tua is healthy, he will start every game moving forward.

“If he’s healthy, he’s the guy,” Flores said point-blank. Tua was able to practice in a limited capacity with a thumb injury this week, but was downgraded over the weekend due to swelling.

Miami takes on the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday. Whether or not Tua will be healthy enough to start under center won’t be known for a few days at least.

Ryan Fitzpatrick went 24 of 39 for 257 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-3 win over the Jets. He had 10 touchdowns and seven picks when Flores benched him after Week 6. Today was his first start since mid-October.

But Tua Tagovailoa has been playing great in his four starts for Miami. He’s completing 60.2-percent of his passes for six touchdowns and no picks in his rookie season so far.

As of writing, Miami control their own destiny in the playoff race. A few more big wins like today could even get them the AFC East crown.

Whatever decision Brian Flores ultimately makes at QB, it had better be the right one.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.