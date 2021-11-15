Brian Flores Announces His Starting Quarterback This Week

The combined efforts of Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett lifted the Miami Dolphins to a stunning upset of the Baltimore Ravens this past week. But only one of them can start against the New York Jets in Week 11.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced that Tua would start against the Jets. Tua has had an up and down season and is just 1-4 as a starter.

However, Tua did help the Dolphins ice the Ravens, leading them on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to preserve a 22-10 win. To date, he has seven touchdowns and five interceptions along with three rushing touchdowns.

Miami are 3-7 with a bottom 5 offense and a bottom 10 defense. Luckily for them, the New York Jets have the NFL’s worst defense and have allowed 175 points in the last four games.

If there was ever a game to give Tua a chance to reward Brian Flores’ faith in him, it’s this one.

Brian Flores says Tua is the starter vs Jets — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 15, 2021

The Miami Dolphins went 10-6 last year, six of those wins coming with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm. But the team’s season ended on a low note and they narrowly missed the playoffs.

This year started with a big win over the New England Patriots before six straight losses. But over the past two weeks, the defense has shown new life, allowing just 19 points in wins over the Texans and Ravens.

Did Brian Flores make the right choice at quarterback here? Can Tua Tagovailoa lead the Dolphins to a win over the Jets?