Brian Flores Announces Update On Will Fuller’s Status

Despite signing Will Fuller in free agency this spring, the Miami Dolphins had been without their new wide receiver for the first two weeks of the regular season. After missing the opener with a suspension dating back to last year and then stepping away from this past Sunday’s game with a personal issue, Fuller’s availability moving forward was somewhat of a question mark for head coach Brian Flores.

That question was reportedly answered on Monday.

According to Flores, Fuller has returned to the Dolphins ahead of this week of practice. ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reported that the 27-year-old is “in a better mind space” after this weekend and will make his Miami debut this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins will be eager to get a talented speedster like Fuller back into the line-up after back-to-back underwhelming weeks on offense. The former first-round pick will give Flores and Miami a valuable weapon that should inject life into the team’s passing game.

Brian Flores: Will Fuller has returned to the team — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 20, 2021

Will Fuller is back in Dolphins facility today and participating in team functions again after missing end of last week and Sunday's game with personal issue. I'm told he's in a better mind space now after recharging this weekend. Fuller will make his debut Sunday vs. Raiders. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 20, 2021

Fuller is fresh off the best season of his career with the Houston Texans in 2020. In 11 games prior to his suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, he caught 53 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were career-highs.

The Dolphins brought Fuller in to be a top receiving option for second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The debut for the dynamic duo had to be put on hold due to the wide receiver’s personal issue and might be pushed back yet again after Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury in Miami’s Week 2 loss.

If Fuller can get onto the field with a quarterback talent like Tagovailoa, as the Dolphins’ top receiving option, he could be in for a huge year. No matter who Flores lines up under center in Week 3, the 27-year-old wideout will suit up for Miami for the first time this weekend and hope to make a strong first impression.

