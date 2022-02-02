Brian Flores Details “Tanking Offer” From Stephen Ross

Earlier this week, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL. In the lawsuit, Flores mentioned a controversial experience with Stephen Ross.

Ross, the owner of the Dolphins, allegedly offered Flores $100,000 for each loss the team suffered during the 2019 season. In other words, Ross allegedly tried to incentivize Flores to tank.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Flores elaborated on his conversation with Ross.

“That was a conversation about not doing as much as we needed to do in order to win football games,” Flores said on Wednesday morning. “Take a flight, go on vacation, I’ll give you $100,000 per loss — those were his exact words. I deal in truth, I tell the players this, as well. I’m gonna give you good news, bad news, but it’s going to be honest.”

Flores added that he believes Ross’ offer was disrespectful to the game.

“To disrespect the game like that, trust was lost, and there were certainly some strained relationships and ultimately, I think that was my demise in Miami.”

Flores finished the 2019 season with a 5-11 record. The following season, he led the Dolphins to 10 wins.

The Dolphins fired Flores after a 9-8 finish this season. The team has not yet hired a replacement.

Flores, meanwhile, is a candidate for two team’s job openings – the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans.