Brian Flores Has Major Accusation Against Dolphins Owner

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL.

The former Dolphins coach filed a race discrimination class action suit against the NFL to shine light on racial injustices taking place. Several high-profile names like New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross were named in the lawsuit.

Flores accused the latter of a major infraction. According to the lawsuit, Ross offered to pay Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.

Flores alleged Ross wanted the team to lose in order to get a better draft spot for the 2020 NFL draft. In fact, Flores said Ross was “mad” whenever the Dolphins would find a way to win a game.

But that’s not all. Flores also said that Ross tried to pressure him into recruiting a “prominent” quarterback to the team in 2019 and 2020.

According to a report from Miami writer Adam Beasley, that quarterback was Tom Brady. He allegedly would have chosen the Dolphins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the Dolphins had a different coach.

“The rumor in Miami has long been that Brady would have picked the Dolphins over the Buccaneers if not for Brian Flores being the Dolphins’ coach,” Beasley reported. “This could help explain why.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Flores’ suit against the NFL in the coming months.