Brian Flores Has Message For Those Calling For Tua Tagovailoa

With the Miami Dolphins sitting at 1-3, the call for inserting Tua Tagovailoa into the starting lineup has unsurprisingly gotten louder.

The No. 5 overall pick is by all accounts healthy almost one year removed from a serious hip injury. But Tagovailoa has yet to take a snap in an NFL game, not even in a preseason setting because this summer’s exhibitions were canceled.

Fellow rookie quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are off to strong starts with their respective teams, but that won’t force Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ hand. Neither will questions from the media.

This week, Flores said he won’t succumb to “media pressure” when it comes to finally giving Tagovailoa a shot.

“He’s checked all the boxes from a medical standpoint. He has,” Flores said via ESPN.com. “Look, the honest thing for me is if it was my kid, and he had a serious injury like that, I wouldn’t want his coach to throw him in there because of media pressure or anything like that. That’s kind of how I approach this situation and really all situations. The players, essentially, they are my kids. So no one is going to pressure me into doing anything. When we feel like he’s ready to go, we’ll put him in.”

On Monday, Flores said he “presumes” veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Dolphins’ starter in Week 5. Ironically, this happened on the same day that Colin Cowherd said it should officially be “Tua Time” in South Florida.

We’re going to guess Flores wasn’t tuned in to FOX Sports when Cowherd voiced his opinion. Not like he’d care anyway if he had been watching.

The Dolphins will take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.