Brian Flores Shares His Honest Expectation For Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa got a win in his first NFL start, but outside of that, the Miami Dolphins’ rookie quarterback was pretty terrible.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback completed just 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. Tagovailoa averaged just 4.2 yards an attempt and had a dismal 25.0 QBR.

Tagovailoa admitted following the game that he didn’t play very well.

“I don’t think I played to the standard of what this offense is capable of. There were certain plays where I could have stepped up and made the right throw, made the right decision. But it’s good that we still came out with the win,” Tagovailoa said postgame. “Thank God we’ve got a good defense.”

Tagovailoa gets another chance to impress this week.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is hoping to see some improvement on Sunday.

“Some good plays, some bad plays,” Flores said when assessing Tagovailoa’s first start. “A lot of things we can get fixed. First time out, some good, some bad. Hopefully we see some improvement next week.”

The Dolphins are 4-3 on the season following Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami is scheduled to take on the Arizona Cardinals this week. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.