Brian Flores Might Prefer 1 NFL Head Coaching Opening

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins shocked the football world when the team decided to fire head coach Brian Flores.

After a 19-14 recover over his final two years with the team, it seemed like Flores making it to 2022 was a given. However, the Dolphins thought otherwise and decided to move on.

Flores immediately became a top candidate for other teams searching for a new head coach. The New York Giants added themselves to that list when the team fired head coach Joe Judge.

Not long after the Giants fired Judge, everyone started connecting the dots between the organization and Flores. According to a new report from insider Jordan Schultz, Flores has interest in the Giants job.

“Don’t sleep on the prospect of Brian Flores to the Giants,” Schultz reported. “I’m told owner John Mara ‘respects and likes Flores’ — a Brooklyn native — and that Flores would prioritize the G-Men job ‘at or near the top of his list,’ per a source close to the situation.”

The Giants have been looking for a steady voice to lead the franchise and Flores seemingly fits the bill.

Will the Giants hire Flores to lead the team? We’ll find out in the coming weeks.