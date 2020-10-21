On Tuesday, a report emerged suggesting the Miami Dolphins were going to name Tua Tagovailoa the starting quarterback following the team’s bye week.

The No. 5 overall pick from the 2020 NFL draft made his NFL debut over the weekend. Although he only threw two passes, the coaching staff has clearly seen enough from the young quarterback.

The move took the NFL world by surprise. Miami was on a two-game winning streak with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. According to Dolphins insider Adam Beasley, even some Dolphins players surprised by the move.

Head coach Brian Flores spoke with reporters on Wednesday morning. In his comments, Flores made it clear he’s not happy with how his team learned about the quarterback move.

“Brian Flores says he’s not happy that he didn’t get to address the team about the decision to start Tua Tagovailoa before the news came out,” Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe said. “He says he will talk to the team and apologize about that. He noted that’s not how he wanted the team to find out.

This is hardly the first time a story broke before the coach was able to tell the team about the news.

However, it’s easy to understand Flores’ frustration given the significant nature of this decision. Fitzpatrick had been playing well, so this undoubtedly would have come as a surprise for players even if Flores told the team himself.

Tua Tagovailoa gets his first start against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.