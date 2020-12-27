Brian Flores Announces Quarterback Decision After Crazy Win

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has announced a decision at starting quarterback following the crazy win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

The Dolphins beat the Raiders, 26-25, thanks to some late-game heroics by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started the game, though. The rookie quarterback out of Alabama completed 17 of 22 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown before getting benched for the veteran Fitzpatrick. The journeyman NFL quarterback entered the game and completed 9 of 13 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown.

Fitzpatrick made one of the craziest throws of the NFL season, as well, setting up the Dolphins’ game-winning field goal.

HOW did Fitzpatrick get this throw off 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7dlW4Ff4ey — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

While it was Fitzpatrick who led the Dolphins to a crazy win, the team is sticking with Tagovailoa as the starter.

Flores announced following the win that Tagovailoa is still the team’s starting quarterback.

Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa is his starter. No hesitation. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 27, 2020

It’s not too surprising to see the Dolphins stick with Tagovailoa, but this was the second time in a month that he’s been benched in the second half of a game.

At some point, Miami might be better off just going with Fitzpatrick from the start. However, it does not appear that Flores is interested in doing that – for now, anyway.