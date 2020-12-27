The Spun

Brian Flores Announces Quarterback Decision After Crazy Win

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the sideline.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins watches as his team plays the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Miami 41-24. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has announced a decision at starting quarterback following the crazy win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

The Dolphins beat the Raiders, 26-25, thanks to some late-game heroics by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started the game, though. The rookie quarterback out of Alabama completed 17 of 22 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown before getting benched for the veteran Fitzpatrick. The journeyman NFL quarterback entered the game and completed 9 of 13 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown.

Fitzpatrick made one of the craziest throws of the NFL season, as well, setting up the Dolphins’ game-winning field goal.

While it was Fitzpatrick who led the Dolphins to a crazy win, the team is sticking with Tagovailoa as the starter.

Flores announced following the win that Tagovailoa is still the team’s starting quarterback.

It’s not too surprising to see the Dolphins stick with Tagovailoa, but this was the second time in a month that he’s been benched in the second half of a game.

At some point, Miami might be better off just going with Fitzpatrick from the start. However, it does not appear that Flores is interested in doing that – for now, anyway.


