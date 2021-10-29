Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has dealt with a lot of questions about his quarterback situation this week due to the team’s reported interest in Deshaun Watson.

Earlier this week, Flores tried to set the record straight regarding the Dolphins. He told the media multiple times that Tua Tagovailoa is his starting quarterback.

“Tua is our quarterback. I’ve said that multiple times. I’ve said that to him,” Flores said. “I try to be honest and transparent with our players. That’s what I’ve done.”

On Friday morning, Flores once again commented on Miami’s quarterback situation. Barring injury, Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins’ quarterback for the rest of the 2021 season.

That comment doesn’t really slam the door shut on Miami making a move in the future, but that should at least quiet some of the noise surrounding Tagovailoa for now.

Brian Flores says barring injury, Tua is the Dolphins QB for the rest of 2021 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 29, 2021

Since he returned from his rib injury, Tagovailoa has played very well for the Dolphins. He has 620 passing yards and six touchdowns over the past two games.

Tagovailoa has done his best to avoid making this situation worse than it already is. All he can really do at this point is continue playing at a high level.

If Tagovailoa can finish the 2021 season on a strong note, the Dolphins might just give the Alabama product another year to prove he can be the face of the franchise.