Brian Flores Sends Clear Message About Relationship With Tua Tagovailoa

A lot of things contributed to the Miami Dolphins firing Brian Flores last month. But Flores wants to make the state of his relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa very clear.

Appearing on I AM ATHLETE, Flores made it clear that his relationship with the Dolphins QB was not “strained” as many previously reported. Flores said that his relationship with Tua was “good” and the two had a lot of mutual respect.

“This is an interesting topic, because it wasn’t strained. We had a good relationship. It was a player-coach relationship. I think in a relationship like that, you know, the coach challenges the player. And oftentimes the player challenges the coach. And I think there was a great deal of respect between the two of us. So you hear these crazy kind of — this narrative that’s out there. But this is a young man who works, who developed and got better over two years and, you know, I think he’s got, you know, a bright future. I wish him all the best…” Flores said.

“So the world can think what it wants to think. I think — ask Tua, you know? I’m here to say what I gotta say, and you can ask him. So, I think he’d say the same thing.”

NFL insiders have asserted that a power struggle between Brian Flores and management – specifically over who Flores wanted at quarterback – led to his ousting after three seasons.

The Dolphins have made it clear by hiring of Mike McDaniel as their new head coach that they’re going to build around their young QB.

As for Flores, he’s engaged in a class action lawsuit against the NFL that could last months or even years without seeing the inside of a courtroom.

We may never know what went on behind the scenes in South Beach.