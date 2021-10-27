Brian Flores Sends Clear Message About Tua Tagovailoa Amid Trade Rumors – Again

The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away and the Miami Dolphins remain linked to a possible trade for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has made his stance on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa very clear before. He made it clear again today.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Flores was once again asked if the Dolphins are going to trade for Watson. Flores stated point blank that Tua remains the team’s starting quarterback. He also reminded the media that he’s now said that multiple times.

“Tua is our quarterback. I’ve said that multiple times. I’ve said that to him,” Flores said. “I try to be honest and transparent with our players. That’s what I’ve done.”

Unfortunately, nobody’s buying it. Rumors have persisted for weeks that the Dolphins are the only team in contention for Watson’s services.

Given their draft capital and Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles this season, it feels inevitable – even if Flores won’t say it.

Brian Flores asked again about Deshaun Watson rumors today says he doesn’t get into rumors but “Tua is our quarterback. I’ve said that multiple times. I’ve said that to him.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 27, 2021

All of that said, Brian Flores is going to look extremely foolish if Deshaun Watson does wind up coming to the Dolphins. Whether Tua Tagovailoa is sent away in such a trade, he won’t be Miami’s starter anymore.

Tua is 1-3 as a starter with seven touchdowns, four picks and a 69.5-percent completion rate. He’s had the Dolphins close to winning their last two games, only to lose late leads.

Miami are currently 1-6 and their 2022 first-round pick currently belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles. Luckily, they have another first round pick next year that can be used in a trade for Watson.

But Brian Flores has indicated that no such deal is forthcoming. We’ll find out in less than a week whether he was telling the truth or not.