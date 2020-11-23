The Spun

Brian Flores Shares His Expectation For Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa stretches on the field before a Miami Dolphins game.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on before the start of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made the surprise decision to bench Tua Tagovailoa late in yesterday’s loss to the Denver Broncos following a rough three quarters of play. But that doesn’t mean Tua has played himself out of a job.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Flores made it clear that Tua is still the Dolphins starter. He has already announced that the rookie QB will start in Week 12 against the New York Jets and expects him to “bounce back.”

“He’s the starting quarterback. He knows that. We’ve had that conversation,” Flores said. “He’s played well. And I expect him to continue to play well, I expect him to bounce back. He’s a resilient kid like I’ve said. He’s a talented kid as well, too. I expect him to bounce back. I expect our entire team to bounce back, be honest with you.”

At the time of his benching, Tua was 11 of 20 for 83 yards and a touchdown. But he was sacked six times in the game, and hit another eight times.

 

Given the Dolphins’ next opponent – the 0-10 New York Jets – bouncing back shouldn’t be too hard for Tua Tagovailoa. The Jets just allowed LA Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert to throw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 loss.

At 6-4 on the season, the Dolphins are in playoff contention but currently on the outside looking in. With four tough games against the Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders and Bills to close out the season, the Dolphins need to stay sharp in order to stay in contention.

The Dolphins and the Jets play on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS.

Will Tua Tagovailoa bounce back in that game?


