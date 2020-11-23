Brian Flores Shares His Expectation For Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made the surprise decision to bench Tua Tagovailoa late in yesterday’s loss to the Denver Broncos following a rough three quarters of play. But that doesn’t mean Tua has played himself out of a job.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Flores made it clear that Tua is still the Dolphins starter. He has already announced that the rookie QB will start in Week 12 against the New York Jets and expects him to “bounce back.”

“He’s the starting quarterback. He knows that. We’ve had that conversation,” Flores said. “He’s played well. And I expect him to continue to play well, I expect him to bounce back. He’s a resilient kid like I’ve said. He’s a talented kid as well, too. I expect him to bounce back. I expect our entire team to bounce back, be honest with you.”

At the time of his benching, Tua was 11 of 20 for 83 yards and a touchdown. But he was sacked six times in the game, and hit another eight times.

Brian Flores explains he wasn’t trying to send a message or give any lesson to Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday by benching him, “I don’t want to make too much of this. He’s the starting quarterback. He knows that.” pic.twitter.com/L3sFsKCOk5 — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 23, 2020

Given the Dolphins’ next opponent – the 0-10 New York Jets – bouncing back shouldn’t be too hard for Tua Tagovailoa. The Jets just allowed LA Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert to throw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 loss.

At 6-4 on the season, the Dolphins are in playoff contention but currently on the outside looking in. With four tough games against the Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders and Bills to close out the season, the Dolphins need to stay sharp in order to stay in contention.

The Dolphins and the Jets play on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS.

Will Tua Tagovailoa bounce back in that game?