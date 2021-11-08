Brian Flores Shares Monday Update On Tua Tagovailoa

Just moments ago, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores shared an important injury update on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa missed Sunday’s Dolphins-Texans game because of a finger injury. Backup Jacoby Brissett started in his place and threw for 244 yards and one score with two picks in Miami’s 17-9 victory over Houston.

Tagovailoa, the former Alabama quarterback, has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his bumpy NFL career. Fortunately, it’s looking like his latest finger injury won’t keep him out for too long.

Flores announced on Monday afternoon that Tagovailoa will begin throwing during today’s practice. It sounds like he may try and give it a go this coming Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Will Fuller is out Thursday. Tua should throw later today. Per Brian Flores. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 8, 2021

Seeing that Tua Tagovailoa’s job is probably on the line, he can’t take too much time off.

Tagovailoa is fighting for his job. It’s no secret. He hasn’t been the star the Dolphins were expecting when they took him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. To make matters worse, Justin Herbert – the No. 6 pick that same year – is shining.

The Dolphins have been a massive disappointment this season. If they can’t end the year on a strong note, Tagovailoa could be on the trade block by the end of the season. Miami might even wind up spending yet another top draft pick on a quarterback next year.

Tagovailoa could save his job with a strong performance against the Ravens on Thursday night. But his status is still in question at the moment.