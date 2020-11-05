Brian Flores Shoots Down 1 Theory About Starting Tua Tagovailoa

Many people found it odd that Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores so quickly gave the start to Tua Tagovailoa despite some solid play from Ryan Fitzpatrick. The abrupt change has led some to form a theory that Flores addressed today.

The theory is that the Dolphins are merely auditioning Tua for the rest of the league, with the intentions to replace him at the 2021 NFL Draft. Miami owns the first-round pick of the 1-6 Houston Texans, which could give them a shot at a top prospect like Justin Fields, Trey Lance or even Trevor Lawrence.

But Flores flat-out rejected that idea. Speaking to the media this week, he pointed out that one of his goals is “the development of players.”

“I’m comfortable with what comes out of these 10 games,” Flores said, via Palm Beach Post. “Since I’ve been here, everybody has heard me talk about the development of players. Improvement on a daily basis. I just don’t see how someone close to the Dolphins’ thinking could see that. And say this would be a 10-game audition. I’m not sure who or where that came from.”

That’s a pretty strong rebuke of the “Tua’s auditioning” theory, but you never know how it might change over time.

Tua did not impress much in his first start against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite winning the game 28-17, Tua only led Miami to 14 points on offense. It was huge plays from the defense and special teams that sealed the upset win over the Rams.

Tua was only 12 of 22 for 93 yards and a touchdown in the game. That’s a far cry from the numbers he put up at Alabama even in his worst games.

If Tua doesn’t improve by leaps and bounds by season’s end and they have an elite QB prospect staring them in the face, Brian Flores could change his tune.