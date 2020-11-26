Brian Flores Updates Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Status

The Miami Dolphins nearly experienced a nightmare scenario on Wednesday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Tua Tagovailoa jammed his thumb on a helmet, forcing him to be a limited participant during yesterday’s practice.

Last weekend, the Dolphins benched Tagovailoa in the second half against the Broncos due to his poor play. However, the coaching staff made it abundantly clear that he did not lose his job as the starting quarterback.

Miami is hoping that Tagovailoa can bounce back this weekend against the New York Jets. But first, the Alabama product has to prove that his thumb injury won’t be an issue.

Dolphins head coach Mike Flores provided an update on Tagovailoa’s status on Wednesday. It doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned about his thumb injury.

“He got banged up a little bit,” Flores said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s going to do everything he can from a treatment standpoint. We’ll see. I don’t think this is something we’re too worried about. He’s better today. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Dolphins are 3-1 this season when Tagovailoa is the starter. In those games, Tagovailoa has 602 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

In the event that Tagovailoa can’t play this Sunday, the Dolphins would hand the keys to the offense over to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Tagovailoa’s status for this weekend’s game won’t be available until Friday.

