Brian Flores Makes Practice Objective For Tua Tagovailoa Clear

Tua Tagovailoa had a rough day at Miami Dolphins minicamp on Tuesday, but the second-year quarterback isn’t worried, and neither is his head coach.

Tagovailoa tossed five interceptions during team drills at Tuesday’s rain-soaked practice. While some may see the performance as cause for concern, Tagovailoa said it was just a byproduct of him being aggressive.

“We wanted to be aggressive today in the passing game . . . You want to be smart, if there’s a time to make mistakes now is the time,” Tagovailoa said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

Miami head coach Brian Flores backed up his quarterback, saying that he doesn’t expect Tua to be gun-shy during workouts and actually wants the young passer to be the exact opposite. Being aggressive is the primary objective.

“I don’t think Tua’s going to go into a shell,” Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I tell him [after a practice like that] to continue being aggressive. The conversations are a lot of what we’ve already talked about here — use this time to practice pushing the ball downfield. Then we’ll make the adjustments and the corrections.”

Of course, Flores doesn’t want his QB to continue being turnover-prone when the games count. However, after keeping the No. 5 overall pick on training wheels as a rookie, it’s clear the Dolphins do want Tagovailoa to develop an attacking mindset and approach this year.

They’ll apparently continue to use this summer as the trial-and-error period to determine how much aggression Tagovailoa can safely get away with.

[ Pro Football Talk ]