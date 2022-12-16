Buffalo Meteorologist Has Message For Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This Saturday's game between the Bills and Dolphins will be impacted by the weather. Highmark Stadium is expected to receive anywhere from 3-7 inches of snow.

Patrick Hammer, the chief meteorologist at WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, had a telling update on the forecast for the Bills-Dolphins game.

"During the game, snow is expected to develop and it could be heavy at times," Hammer told the Palm Beach Post. "Temperatures will be in the 20s, which quite frankly is not terribly cold, but it will feel arctic compared to South Florida. Also, with the wind, windchill values will be in the teens."

Hammer also issued a message for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"I know the transition Tua is in for," Hammer said. "I suggest layers if possible. Whereas we know he's played in Buffalo cold before, Saturday will be a totally different animal."

Tagovailoa has an 0-3 record in terrible-weather games, per Joe Schad.

Overall, Tagovailoa has been sharp this season. However, he has struggled the past two weeks.

If the Dolphins are going to beat the Bills on the road this weekend, Tagovailoa will need to weather the storm - literally and figuratively.