Cause Of Death Announced For Longtime Dolphins Executive

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, longtime Miami Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins passed away suddenly at the age of 47.

Jenkins' death shocked not only the Dolphins organization but the NFL as a whole. Sadly, we now have more information as to what caused it.

According to NFL Network's Steve Wyche, a blood clot led to Jenkins' untimely passing.

"A blood clot traveled from his leg to his heart, unexpectedly ending his life Saturday at 47," Wyche tweeted. "Jenkins had a history of thrombosis. A tragic loss."

Jenkins had been with the Dolphins since 2009 after previously working for the San Francisco 49ers. He was serving as the team's senior vice president of communications and community affairs at the time of his death.

"I haven’t been here that long, but his investment into the team and the community, it didn’t take long to see the great work he did," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said of Jenkins. "I mean, I didn’t see a day that — there wasn’t a time — there wasn’t a day that passed that I saw him that he just didn’t light up the room. Like I just told the team, it’s important for those who loved him and were touched by him and all the members of our team to lean on each other. That’s what we’re going to try to do."