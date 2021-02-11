Will the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson ahead of the 2021 season? Probably not, but in the case they do CBS Sports has one team in mind.

It’s unfathomable to consider there are actual Wilson trade rumors this off-season, but such are the circumstances of 2021. The NFL will look plenty different next season as the quarterback carousel makes its way throughout the league.

In such a scenario in which Seattle does the unthinkable and trades Wilson, CBS has one team in mind: the Miami Dolphins. Miami’s unhappy with Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled at time during his rookie season and was outshined by other various rookie quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow.

A Miami trade for Wilson would make the Dolphins a serious Super Bowl contender. The organization has the assets to make a blockbuster trade work.

“There’s a reason the Dolphins have been linked to Deshaun Watson, and there’s at least a small reason coach Brian Flores felt the need to use Ryan Fitzpatrick as a “relief pitcher” for rookie Tua Tagovailoa in 2020,” writes Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “Miami isn’t yet sold on its long-term QB plans. The ‘Phins have plenty of money. They have lots of draft capital. They have Tua to dangle in trade talks. Wilson, meanwhile, seems like a safe bet to sign off on a potential move to Miami, which is a far cry from Seattle in terms of weather but also boasts a roster ready to compete in 2021 and beyond. Can’t you just see Russ in the Dolphins jersey now?”

A Dolphins’ trade for Russell Wilson would almost certainly require Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins would be more than willing to part with the quarterback out of Alabama.

It still remains highly unlikely the Seahawks trade Wilson, though.

Seattle still has time to salvage the situation.