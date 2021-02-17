Look: Chad Johnson Has Free Agency Suggestion For J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt sent the NFL world into a frenzy yet again on Wednesday with just a simple tweet.

“Free agency is wild,” he wrote.

For the 31-year-old defensive lineman, that statement rings true so far this offseason. Since Watt announced that he and the Houston Texans mutually agreed to part ways, he’s become one of the most sought out names on the market. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year has gotten attention from a host of players around the league, as they try to get the veteran edge-rusher to join the their teams

Under an hour after Watt’s latest tweet, former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson decided to enter the conversation. The retired six-time Pro Bowler made his own suggestions about where the former Texan should land: Miami.

“RT @JJWatt: free agency is wild but I’d love to be a Miami Dolphin & eat McDonald’s with @ochocinco after games,” Johnson tweeted.

Sounds like a good deal for Watt.

Interestingly enough, Johnson’s history with the Miami Dolphins isn’t exactly a bright spot in his career. The three-time First Team All-Pro spent his best years with the Cincinnati Bengals before playing his last NFL game in New England in 2011.

However, Johnson’s connection to the city of Miami pre-dates his time on the football field. He was born there in 1978 and now wants to see one of the offseason’s best free agents play for his hometown teams.

The Miami Dolphins don’t appear to be one of the early front-runners to sign Watt. The 2020 AFC East Champs don’t have many problems on defense, rankings sixth in the league just this past fall. Miami might be in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, but probably won’t pursue Watt over the next few weeks.

Plenty of other teams still have the 31-year-old at the top of their wish-list. As Super Bowl competitors look to bolster their defensive line, Watt is certainly worth a call.