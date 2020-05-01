Report: Dolphins Trading Former 1st Round Pick

The Miami Dolphins continue to reshape their roster as they rebuild for the future. The latest move sends former first-round NFL Draft pick Charles Harris out of the AFC.

Harris was the No. 22 overall pick by the team in 2017. At Missouri, he was a two-time Second Team All-SEC player.

He has been unable to translate that level of play to the pros. He’s played in 41 games, with eight starts under his belt through three seasons in Miami. In that time, he has 61 tackles (10 for loss), and 3.5 total sacks, with two coming in his rookie year.

Now, Miami is sending Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons. The team is getting a draft pick in return, the value of which is undisclosed so far. Atlanta has been adding depth to its defense, and hopes it can get a breakout performance from the former top pick.

BREAKING: The Falcons have agreed to trade an undisclosed draft pick to the Dolphins for edge rusher Charles Harris, per source. Harris was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2017. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) May 1, 2020

The Dolphins have been pretty active over the last few weeks. Obviously, the biggest splash was taking Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft last Thursday.

Yesterday, the team let go another former 2017 first rounder. Taco Charlton, who was taken by the Dallas Cowboys that spring, was claimed off waivers by the team in September. In just 10 games, he had his most productive NFL season with Miami, recording 21 tackles and a career high five sacks. He has also been cut.

Both players are still pretty young and talented. We’ll see if they can stick with new teams during the 2020 season.

