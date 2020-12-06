Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Cornerback At Locating Ball

When it comes to commentating on NFL defensive back play, there are few analysts that are as respected as Charles Woodson. The four-time First Team All Pro often gives fans a glimpse into the what makes a successful secondary player.

On Sunday, Woodson doled out one of the highest compliments he could give. In a tweet, he named his pick for the best ball-locating corner in the NFL.

His choice? Miami Dolphins veteran Xavien Howard.

Woodson’s response came in reaction to an acrobatic interception made by the fifth-year cornerback in the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Dolphins and the Bengals. Cincinnati still jumped out to an early 7-3 lead.

Take a look at Howard’s impressive play:

No dB in football turns and locates the ball better than @Iamxavienhoward #seeballgetball 👏🏾 https://t.co/54Ec0zeVdf — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 6, 2020

Woodson’s assessment is more than fair and based on Howard’s play in 2020, there’s an argument to be made that he’s one of the best cornerbacks in the league period.

In his fifth-year in Miami, the 27-year-old defensive back has eight interceptions in 12 games, leading all players in the NFL. The mark is a career high for Howard, who previously had only 12 career picks.

Miami will clearly appreciate how Howard has developed over the years. The Dolphins drafted the cornerback out of Baylor in the second round of the 2016 draft and had high hopes. Howard got off to a slow start in his rookie season, but started all 16 games in 2017, notching four interceptions.

The Dolphins secondary leader finally broke out in 2018 and was named to the Pro Bowl after an impressive year. He intercepted seven passes and made 35 tackles in 12 games.

Howard is now back on the field this season after an injury sidelined him for most of 2019. Hopefully, Miami will be able to retain the star cornerback in the future as the Dolphins continue to build a postseason contender.