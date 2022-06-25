Chiefs Star Makes Feelings On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs acknowledges the crowd after a catch during the first half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most shocking moves of the NFL offseason. In a matter of hours, the Chiefs sent their most explosive playmaker to Miami.

Kansas City moved on from Hill largely for contract reasons. Once the All-Pro wideout was officially a Dolphin, he signed a massive four-year, $120 million extension.

Second-year Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith, a budding star on the interior, told KansasCity.com that he was surprised by the team's decision to trade hill, but that he can't fault the organization and the player for doing what they had to do.

“Yeah, the coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and for the team. And I can’t blame Tyreek; he’s getting paid,” Smith said. “I’ll never blame a guy to get paid but he’s got to do what’s best for him. I’m really excited to see what he does in Miami, wishing him well.”

Unfortunately, not everyone feels the way Smith does. Hill revealed this week that after he said publicly that his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes, he received death threats.

“Every social media account I own, I got death threats on,” Hill said on Tuesday.

Even with Hill in South Florida, Smith says he has confidence in the team's direction in 2022.

“I think our front office does a fantastic job. I think we have one of the best front offices in the league,” Smith told KansasCity.com. “I think they did a fantastic job in the draft and really reloading so we’re ready and set up, in a good position this year.”