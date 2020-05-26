Chris Simms Has Very Low NFL QB Ranking For Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has been coined a generational talent since his high school days. But that doesn’t guarantee he’ll have success in the NFL. Chris Simms isn’t too high on the former Alabama quarterback ahead of the 2020 season.

Tagovailoa had a legendary collegiate career which included two national championship appearances and one title win. His collegiate career came to an unfortunate end, though, after suffering a season-ending injury late in 2019.

Despite injury concerns, the Miami Dolphins used their No. 5 overall pick on Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, the former Alabama quarterback is already the face of the Miami franchise. But how does he stack up against other NFL quarterbacks?

In Simms’ latest current NFL quarterbacks ranking, Tagovailoa falls all the way to 40th overall. The shocking ranking comes as a major surprise considering there are only 32 teams in the league.

“Talent is certainly there in a lot of areas,” Simms tweeted. “Definitely a leader that guys gravitate to. We all know the injury Qs. Will also see how he does when he doesn’t have all the best players on the field with him like he did at Alabama.”

Simms makes a valid argument. Tagovailoa was surrounded with one of the top rosters in all of college football during his time at Alabama.

The NFL is a whole different beast – and Miami’s roster is considered mediocre.

Still, Tagovailoa has a chance to be one of the top NFL rookies in 2020.