Colin Cowherd Calls For A Notable NFL Quarterback Change

From the moment the Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in April, we knew it would be a matter of time until he was starting.

Through four weeks, the Dolphins are 1-3. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick (994 passing yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions) has been who he always was: a guy who mixes some brilliant plays in with some brutal ones.

Tua, not Fitzpatrick, is the quarterback of the future in Miami. In the eyes of Colin Cowherd, the future should be now.

On “The Herd” this afternoon, Cowherd argued for pulling the plug on Fitzpatrick and turning the offense over to the rookie. One of the reasons why he thinks now could be the right time is the relative success fellow first-year quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have had, even if their teams aren’t winning many games.

It's Tua time in Miami…@ColinCowherd: This is very much Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes. Fitzmagic has become Fitztragic. Move on: pic.twitter.com/qvFVCoOOn9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 5, 2020

Miami’s next game is on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. As of now, there’s no indication that head coach Brian Flores is making a change at QB.

However, if the Dolphins lose and fall to 1-4, inserting Tua for Week 6 against the Denver Broncos could be a smart move. If Flores doesn’t do it then, the Dolphins’ next two games are against the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, two teams with strong defensive lines.

It would be tough to have Tua debut against either of those opponents.