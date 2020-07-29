Colin Cowherd Is Worried About Video Of Tua Tagovailoa Walking

The Miami Dolphins announced fantastic news regarding Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday, as the former first-round pick has been cleared to play and will not be on the non-football injury list.

Despite that Miami cleared Tagovailoa to play, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd has some doubts about the Alabama product’s health.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd said that Tagovailoa limped from his car to the Dolphins’ facility. The video he’s talking about shows the No. 5 overall pick walking with a weird hitch in his step, but it doesn’t seem to be due to injury.

Cowherd’s co-host, Joy Taylor, didn’t agree with his take on Tagovailoa. She believes the Miami quarterback was adding “flavor” to his walk, whereas Cowherd is calling it a “clear limp.”

Instead of just using his words to strengthen his argument, Cowherd walked around the set to show what he believes is the difference between limping and walking.

Check it out:

Cowherd also ran a poll to see if his listeners agree with his take on Tagovailoa. As of this moment, a little over 51 percent of the voters agree with Taylor that Tagovailoa is walking, not limping.

The reality is the Dolphins wouldn’t have cleared Tagovailoa to play if he was still moving with a noticeable limp.

Miami hasn’t figured out its quarterback situation for the upcoming season, so it’s unknown when we’ll see Tagovailoa in action.