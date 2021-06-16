Colin Cowherd Names His Biggest Issue With Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie season was a bit unusual due to the Miami Dolphins’ willingness to bench him for Ryan Fitzpatrick. As a result, the NFL world gave the Alabama product a pass.

Tagovailoa won’t be getting a pass for the 2021 season though, that’s for sure. Although we’re still several months away from the start of the regular season, he’s already receiving some backlash for his performance during Monday’s practice.

Earlier this week, Tagovailoa threw five interceptions in practice. Naturally, some NFL analysts criticized the former first-round pick for struggling during minicamp.

On Wednesday afternoon, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports had a lot to say about Tagovailoa’s struggles.

“These are the last five things that have become news with Tua: Week 16, benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick, Week 17 three picks overwhelmed against Buffalo, off-season admitted he didn’t really know the playbook, yesterday by picks it’s not exactly great when there was a term, ‘Tank for Tua,’” Cowherd said on The Herd.

Cowherd then said Tagovailoa’s biggest issue is that he isn’t particularly great at one thing.

“I really liked Tua for a long time, college pre-draft and then at the start of the season I kept getting little bits and pieces of video and I said it’s not gonna work, there’s no special here. You gotta be special because that’s when the play breaks down. That’s what [John] Elway had, [Dan] Marino‘s arm and release and Peyton Manning, there’s no special. Size: smaller than average. Arm: not significant. Athleticism: really, really average. Health, question marks.”

This might seem like a harsh reaction from Cowherd, but he’s been saying for the past few months that he doesn’t believe Tagovailoa has star potential.

Hopefully, Tagovailoa can shake off this rough start to the offseason and prove why he was the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft.